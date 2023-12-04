Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Carroll County, Illinois? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Carroll County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Eastland High School at Chadwick-Milledgeville High School