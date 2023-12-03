The Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-5) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the South Dakota Coyotes (5-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 145.5.

Western Illinois vs. South Dakota Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Macomb, Illinois

Venue: Western Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under Western Illinois -1.5 145.5

Western Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Western Illinois and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 145.5 points twice this season (over six games).

Western Illinois has had an average of 142.1 points in its games this season, 3.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Leathernecks have covered the spread twice in six opportunities this season.

South Dakota's .500 ATS win percentage (2-2-0 ATS record) is higher than Western Illinois' .333 mark (2-4-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Western Illinois vs. South Dakota Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Western Illinois 2 33.3% 70.3 152.9 71.9 141.3 142.2 South Dakota 2 50% 82.6 152.9 69.4 141.3 146.8

Additional Western Illinois Insights & Trends

The Leathernecks average only 0.9 more points per game (70.3) than the Coyotes give up (69.4).

Western Illinois vs. South Dakota Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Western Illinois 2-4-0 1-0 2-4-0 South Dakota 2-2-0 1-1 2-2-0

Western Illinois vs. South Dakota Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Western Illinois South Dakota 10-4 Home Record 8-6 5-9 Away Record 2-11 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-9-0 80.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.3 66.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.5 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

