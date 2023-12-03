Western Illinois vs. South Dakota December 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-2) play the South Dakota Coyotes (3-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Western Illinois vs. South Dakota Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Western Illinois Top Players (2022-23)
- Trenton Massner: 19 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jesiah West: 9.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Alec Rosner: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Vuk Stevanic: 10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Quinlan Bennett: 9.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
South Dakota Players to Watch
- James Dent Jr.: 17.8 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Drew Cisse: 7.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Ryan Myers: 13.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK
- West: 4.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
- Tay Knox: 3.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 2 BLK
Western Illinois vs. South Dakota Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Western Illinois Rank
|Western Illinois AVG
|South Dakota AVG
|South Dakota Rank
|144th
|73
|Points Scored
|69.3
|235th
|248th
|72.4
|Points Allowed
|73.6
|279th
|251st
|30.6
|Rebounds
|30.2
|266th
|215th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|302nd
|219th
|7
|3pt Made
|8.9
|39th
|128th
|13.7
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|11.3
|122nd
