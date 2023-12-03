Sunday's contest that pits the South Dakota Coyotes (5-3) versus the Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-5) at Western Hall has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-73 in favor of South Dakota. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

There is no line set for the game.

Western Illinois vs. South Dakota Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Macomb, Illinois

Macomb, Illinois Venue: Western Hall

Western Illinois vs. South Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota 74, Western Illinois 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Illinois vs. South Dakota

Computer Predicted Spread: South Dakota (-1.3)

South Dakota (-1.3) Computer Predicted Total: 147.6

Western Illinois has put together a 2-4-0 record against the spread this season, while South Dakota is 2-2-0. The Leathernecks have a 2-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Coyotes have a record of 2-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Western Illinois Performance Insights

The Leathernecks are being outscored by 1.6 points per game with a -13 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.3 points per game (270th in college basketball) and allow 71.9 per contest (194th in college basketball).

The 38.9 rebounds per game Western Illinois averages rank 23rd in college basketball, and are 4.4 more than the 34.5 its opponents record per contest.

Western Illinois makes 6.4 three-pointers per game (263rd in college basketball) at a 28.0% rate (320th in college basketball), compared to the 6.8 its opponents make while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc.

The Leathernecks average 85.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (311th in college basketball), and give up 87.8 points per 100 possessions (150th in college basketball).

Western Illinois loses the turnover battle by 4.2 per game, committing 13.3 (271st in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.1.

