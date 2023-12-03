Western Illinois vs. South Dakota: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 3
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-5) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning streak when taking on the South Dakota Coyotes (5-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Western Hall. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Western Illinois vs. South Dakota matchup in this article.
Western Illinois vs. South Dakota Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Western Illinois vs. South Dakota Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Western Illinois Moneyline
|South Dakota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Western Illinois (-1.5)
|144.5
|-110
|-110
|FanDuel
|Western Illinois (-1.5)
|145.5
|-112
|-108
Western Illinois vs. South Dakota Betting Trends
- Western Illinois has won two games against the spread this season.
- So far this season, two of the Leathernecks games have hit the over.
- South Dakota has covered twice in four chances against the spread this year.
- So far this year, two of the Coyotes games have gone over the point total.
Western Illinois Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Oddsmakers rate Western Illinois considerably higher (27th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (313th).
- Western Illinois has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
