How to Watch Western Illinois vs. South Dakota on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-5) aim to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the South Dakota Coyotes (5-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Western Illinois vs. South Dakota Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Western Illinois Stats Insights
- Western Illinois has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.
- The Coyotes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Leathernecks rank 42nd.
- The Leathernecks' 70.3 points per game are only 0.9 more points than the 69.4 the Coyotes allow.
- Western Illinois is 3-0 when it scores more than 69.4 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Western Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Western Illinois put up 80.4 points per game last season, 14.3 more than it averaged away (66.1).
- In 2022-23, the Leathernecks allowed 1.3 fewer points per game at home (72.7) than away (74).
- At home, Western Illinois sunk 8.5 trifectas per game last season, 2.7 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Western Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (26.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Western Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Illinois
|L 84-52
|State Farm Center
|11/27/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 71-49
|Kohl Center
|11/30/2023
|Hannibal-La Grange
|W 92-40
|Western Hall
|12/3/2023
|South Dakota
|-
|Western Hall
|12/6/2023
|Coe
|-
|Western Hall
|12/9/2023
|@ Green Bay
|-
|Resch Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.