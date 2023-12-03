The Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-5) aim to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the South Dakota Coyotes (5-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Western Illinois vs. South Dakota Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Illinois Stats Insights

Western Illinois has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.

The Coyotes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Leathernecks rank 42nd.

The Leathernecks' 70.3 points per game are only 0.9 more points than the 69.4 the Coyotes allow.

Western Illinois is 3-0 when it scores more than 69.4 points.

Western Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Western Illinois put up 80.4 points per game last season, 14.3 more than it averaged away (66.1).

In 2022-23, the Leathernecks allowed 1.3 fewer points per game at home (72.7) than away (74).

At home, Western Illinois sunk 8.5 trifectas per game last season, 2.7 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Western Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (26.3%).

Western Illinois Upcoming Schedule