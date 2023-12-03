The Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-5) aim to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the South Dakota Coyotes (5-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Western Illinois vs. South Dakota Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Illinois Stats Insights

  • Western Illinois has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.
  • The Coyotes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Leathernecks rank 42nd.
  • The Leathernecks' 70.3 points per game are only 0.9 more points than the 69.4 the Coyotes allow.
  • Western Illinois is 3-0 when it scores more than 69.4 points.

Western Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Western Illinois put up 80.4 points per game last season, 14.3 more than it averaged away (66.1).
  • In 2022-23, the Leathernecks allowed 1.3 fewer points per game at home (72.7) than away (74).
  • At home, Western Illinois sunk 8.5 trifectas per game last season, 2.7 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Western Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (26.3%).

Western Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 @ Illinois L 84-52 State Farm Center
11/27/2023 @ Wisconsin L 71-49 Kohl Center
11/30/2023 Hannibal-La Grange W 92-40 Western Hall
12/3/2023 South Dakota - Western Hall
12/6/2023 Coe - Western Hall
12/9/2023 @ Green Bay - Resch Center

