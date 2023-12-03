The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-7) will be looking to halt a five-game losing skid when hosting the Northern Illinois Huskies (3-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center. It will air at 2:00 PM ET.

SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Northern Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Huskies put up an average of 64.9 points per game, 19.4 fewer points than the 84.3 the Cougars give up.

The 72.5 points per game the Cougars average are only 2.8 more points than the Huskies give up (69.7).

SIU-Edwardsville has a 1-4 record when scoring more than 69.7 points.

Northern Illinois has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 72.5 points.

The Cougars are making 40.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.6% higher than the Huskies concede to opponents (40%).

The Huskies' 37.1 shooting percentage is nine lower than the Cougars have given up.

SIU-Edwardsville Leaders

KK Rodriguez: 21.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.3 FG%, 53.1 3PT% (17-for-32)

21.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.3 FG%, 53.1 3PT% (17-for-32) Macy Silvey: 9.4 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)

9.4 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48) Ava Stoller: 8.4 PTS, 36.7 FG%

8.4 PTS, 36.7 FG% Halle Smith: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 39.6 FG%

5.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 39.6 FG% Sofie Lowis: 8.5 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

