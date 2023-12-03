How to Watch the SIU-Edwardsville vs. Northern Illinois Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-7) will be looking to halt a five-game losing skid when hosting the Northern Illinois Huskies (3-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center. It will air at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other OVC Games
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Northern Illinois Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies put up an average of 64.9 points per game, 19.4 fewer points than the 84.3 the Cougars give up.
- The 72.5 points per game the Cougars average are only 2.8 more points than the Huskies give up (69.7).
- SIU-Edwardsville has a 1-4 record when scoring more than 69.7 points.
- Northern Illinois has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 72.5 points.
- The Cougars are making 40.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.6% higher than the Huskies concede to opponents (40%).
- The Huskies' 37.1 shooting percentage is nine lower than the Cougars have given up.
SIU-Edwardsville Leaders
- KK Rodriguez: 21.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.3 FG%, 53.1 3PT% (17-for-32)
- Macy Silvey: 9.4 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)
- Ava Stoller: 8.4 PTS, 36.7 FG%
- Halle Smith: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 39.6 FG%
- Sofie Lowis: 8.5 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SIU-Edwardsville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Dayton
|L 75-74
|UD Arena
|11/26/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|L 81-74
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Michigan
|L 103-59
|Crisler Center
|12/3/2023
|Northern Illinois
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|-
|Banterra Center
|12/15/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.