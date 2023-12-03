The Chicago Blackhawks, Seth Jones included, will meet the Minnesota Wild on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Jones available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Seth Jones vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Jones Season Stats Insights

Jones' plus-minus rating this season, in 25:16 per game on the ice, is -6.

Jones has yet to score a goal this year through 22 games played.

Jones has a point in eight games this year through 22 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In eight of 22 games this year, Jones has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Jones' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Jones going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Jones Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 77 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 22 Games 4 8 Points 1 0 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

