The Georgetown Hoyas (6-1) will attempt to extend a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Northwestern Wildcats (3-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. This contest is at 4:00 PM ET.

Northwestern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 3

Northwestern vs. Georgetown Scoring Comparison

The Hoyas average 25.4 fewer points per game (57.3) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (82.7).

The Wildcats average 23.6 more points per game (69.7) than the Hoyas allow (46.1).

Northwestern is 3-4 when scoring more than 46.1 points.

Georgetown is 6-1 when allowing fewer than 69.7 points.

The Wildcats are making 41.5% of their shots from the field, 9.8% higher than the Hoyas concede to opponents (31.7%).

The Hoyas shoot 38.7% from the field, 6.2% lower than the Wildcats concede.

Northwestern Leaders

Hailey Weaver: 13.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.4 FG%, 53.3 3PT% (16-for-30)

13.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.4 FG%, 53.3 3PT% (16-for-30) Melannie Daley: 13.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 53.1 FG%

13.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 53.1 FG% Paige Mott: 8.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 BLK, 40.7 FG%

8.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 BLK, 40.7 FG% Caileigh Walsh: 11.7 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)

11.7 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27) Caroline Lau: 6.6 PTS, 7.4 AST, 30.6 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

