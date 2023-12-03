Northern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 3
Sunday's contest between the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-7) and Northern Illinois Huskies (3-4) at Sam M. Vadalabene Center has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-72, with SIU-Edwardsville securing the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.
The Huskies are coming off of a 75-54 loss to Wisconsin in their last outing on Wednesday.
Northern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
Northern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction
- Prediction: SIU-Edwardsville 74, Northern Illinois 72
Northern Illinois Schedule Analysis
- The Huskies' signature win this season came against the Indiana State Sycamores, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 307) in our computer rankings. The Huskies secured the 67-62 win at a neutral site on November 25.
- Based on the RPI, the Cougars have one loss versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 87th-most in the country.
Northern Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins
- 67-62 over Indiana State (No. 307) on November 25
- 72-55 over Radford (No. 334) on November 24
- 77-60 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 337) on November 21
Northern Illinois Leaders
- Jayden Marable: 13.3 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 41.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)
- Brooke Stonebraker: 9.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 41.7 FG%
- Grace Hunter: 8.1 PTS, 28.8 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)
- Tara Stauffacher: 6.1 PTS, 27.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)
- Kortney Drake: 7.6 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)
Northern Illinois Performance Insights
- The Huskies put up 64.9 points per game (210th in college basketball) while allowing 69.7 per contest (279th in college basketball). They have a -34 scoring differential and have been outscored by 4.8 points per game.
