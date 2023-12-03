Sunday's contest between the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-7) and Northern Illinois Huskies (3-4) at Sam M. Vadalabene Center has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-72, with SIU-Edwardsville securing the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Huskies are coming off of a 75-54 loss to Wisconsin in their last outing on Wednesday.

Northern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

Northern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction

Prediction: SIU-Edwardsville 74, Northern Illinois 72

Other MAC Predictions

Northern Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Huskies' signature win this season came against the Indiana State Sycamores, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 307) in our computer rankings. The Huskies secured the 67-62 win at a neutral site on November 25.

Based on the RPI, the Cougars have one loss versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 87th-most in the country.

Northern Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins

67-62 over Indiana State (No. 307) on November 25

72-55 over Radford (No. 334) on November 24

77-60 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 337) on November 21

Northern Illinois Leaders

Jayden Marable: 13.3 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 41.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

13.3 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 41.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24) Brooke Stonebraker: 9.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 41.7 FG%

9.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 41.7 FG% Grace Hunter: 8.1 PTS, 28.8 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)

8.1 PTS, 28.8 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45) Tara Stauffacher: 6.1 PTS, 27.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)

6.1 PTS, 27.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33) Kortney Drake: 7.6 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

Northern Illinois Performance Insights

The Huskies put up 64.9 points per game (210th in college basketball) while allowing 69.7 per contest (279th in college basketball). They have a -34 scoring differential and have been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

