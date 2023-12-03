On Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks square off with the Minnesota Wild. Is Nikita Zaitsev going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Nikita Zaitsev score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Zaitsev stats and insights

  • Zaitsev has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
  • Zaitsev has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 33.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.2 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have conceded 77 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 17.0 blocked shots per game.

Zaitsev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 3-1
11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:16 Away L 7-3
11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:59 Away L 4-3
11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 13:33 Home W 5-2
10/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:27 Away L 4-0
10/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:16 Away W 4-1

Blackhawks vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

