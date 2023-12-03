Can we expect Jarred Tinordi finding the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks play the Minnesota Wild at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jarred Tinordi score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Tinordi stats and insights

  • Tinordi is yet to score through 10 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
  • Tinordi has zero points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have conceded 77 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Tinordi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 3-1
11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 5:50 Away W 5-3
11/4/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 22:02 Home W 5-2
10/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:39 Away L 8-1
10/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:20 Away W 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:55 Home L 3-0
10/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:17 Home L 5-3
10/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:33 Away L 3-2
10/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:19 Away L 3-1
10/10/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:58 Away W 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

