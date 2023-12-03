The NC State Wolfpack (8-0) bring an eight-game win streak into a home matchup with the Illinois State Redbirds (6-1), winners of five straight. It tips at 2:00 PM ET (on ACC Network Extra) on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Illinois State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Illinois State vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

The Redbirds put up 30.4 more points per game (85.3) than the Wolfpack give up to opponents (54.9).

Illinois State has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 54.9 points.

NC State has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 85.3 points.

The Wolfpack put up 16.9 more points per game (80.5) than the Redbirds allow (63.6).

When NC State scores more than 63.6 points, it is 8-0.

Illinois State is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 80.5 points.

The Wolfpack are making 46.4% of their shots from the field, 10.4% higher than the Redbirds concede to opponents (36.0%).

The Redbirds make 48.8% of their shots from the field, 17.6% higher than the Wolfpack's defensive field-goal percentage.

Illinois State Leaders

Kate Bullman: 6.0 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.3 BLK, 38.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

6.0 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.3 BLK, 38.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Maya Wong: 13.3 PTS, 62.2 FG%, 56.3 3PT% (9-for-16)

13.3 PTS, 62.2 FG%, 56.3 3PT% (9-for-16) Deanna Wilson: 16.0 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

16.0 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Caroline Waite: 12.3 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

12.3 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46) Savannah McGowan: 7.1 PTS, 67.7 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Illinois State Schedule