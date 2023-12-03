Illinois State vs. Murray State December 3 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's MVC schedule includes the Illinois State Redbirds (3-1, 0-0 MVC) against the Murray State Racers (2-2, 0-0 MVC) at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Illinois State vs. Murray State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Illinois State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Illinois State Top Players (2022-23)
- Kendall Lewis: 10.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Seneca Knight: 12.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Darius Burford: 12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Malachi Poindexter: 9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Luke Kasubke: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Murray State Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacobi Wood: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rob Perry: 14.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Damiree Burns: 8.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jamari Smith: 11.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kenny White Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Illinois State vs. Murray State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Illinois State Rank
|Illinois State AVG
|Murray State AVG
|Murray State Rank
|313th
|66.5
|Points Scored
|70.4
|203rd
|193rd
|70.5
|Points Allowed
|72
|237th
|303rd
|29.3
|Rebounds
|31.2
|220th
|292nd
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|192nd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|6.2
|299th
|333rd
|10.8
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|327th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|10.4
|40th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.