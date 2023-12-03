Sunday's game between the Illinois State Redbirds (4-3, 1-0 MVC) and Murray State Racers (3-3, 1-0 MVC) matching up at Redbird Arena has a projected final score of 72-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Illinois State, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on December 3.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Illinois State vs. Murray State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Normal, Illinois

Normal, Illinois Venue: Redbird Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Illinois State vs. Murray State Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois State 72, Murray State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois State vs. Murray State

Computer Predicted Spread: Illinois State (-2.5)

Illinois State (-2.5) Computer Predicted Total: 141.9

Illinois State is 2-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Murray State's 2-3-0 ATS record. The Redbirds have a 2-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Racers have a record of 4-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Illinois State Performance Insights

The Redbirds average 66.6 points per game (319th in college basketball) while allowing 65.9 per contest (84th in college basketball). They have a +5 scoring differential overall.

Illinois State comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.0 boards. It is grabbing 33.3 rebounds per game (178th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.3 per outing.

Illinois State makes 6.3 three-pointers per game (266th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.7. It shoots 28.6% from deep while its opponents hit 31.5% from long range.

The Redbirds rank 312th in college basketball with 85.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 86th in college basketball defensively with 84.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Illinois State has committed 14.0 turnovers per game (313th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.6 (94th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.