The 2023 college football postseason slate has quality competition on the docket, including those involving Illinois schools. Among those games is the Southern Illinois Salukis playing the Idaho Vandals in the NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round.

Southern Illinois Salukis at Idaho Vandals

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: Kibbie Dome

Kibbie Dome TV Channel: ESPN

