The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) will welcome in the Creighton Bluejays (6-1) after winning six home games in a row. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Creighton vs. Nebraska matchup.

Creighton vs. Nebraska Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Creighton vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Creighton Moneyline Nebraska Moneyline
BetMGM Creighton (-3.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Creighton (-3.5) 147.5 -176 +146 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Creighton vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

  • Creighton has put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, four out of the Bluejays' seven games have gone over the point total.
  • Nebraska has put together a 5-1-0 record against the spread this year.
  • A total of four Cornhuskers games this season have hit the over.

Creighton Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2500
  • Creighton is five spots lower based on its national championship odds (13th-best in the country) compared to its computer ranking (eighth-best).
  • Creighton has a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Nebraska Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • The implied probability of Nebraska winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.