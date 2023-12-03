How to Watch Creighton vs. Nebraska on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) hope to build on a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Creighton vs. Nebraska Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Creighton Stats Insights
- The Bluejays are shooting 50% from the field this season, 13.9 percentage points higher than the 36.1% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.
- In games Creighton shoots higher than 36.1% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
- The Bluejays are the 23rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cornhuskers rank 18th.
- The Bluejays put up 21.4 more points per game (83.3) than the Cornhuskers allow (61.9).
- Creighton has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 61.9 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Nebraska Stats Insights
- The Cornhuskers are shooting 45.7% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 41.3% the Bluejays' opponents have shot this season.
- Nebraska is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Cornhuskers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays sit at 198th.
- The Cornhuskers' 81.6 points per game are 17.7 more points than the 63.9 the Bluejays give up to opponents.
- Nebraska is 7-0 when giving up fewer than 83.3 points.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Creighton put up 79.3 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.
- The Bluejays ceded 62.5 points per game last season at home, which was 8.1 fewer points than they allowed in away games (70.6).
- In terms of three-pointers, Creighton performed better in home games last year, sinking 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage in road games.
Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Nebraska scored 70.9 points per game last season, 5.1 more than it averaged on the road (65.8).
- In 2022-23, the Cornhuskers gave up 9.5 fewer points per game at home (65.7) than away (75.2).
- At home, Nebraska drained 7 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged away (6.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.2%) than away (33.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|W 88-65
|T-Mobile Center
|11/23/2023
|Colorado State
|L 69-48
|T-Mobile Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|W 79-65
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/9/2023
|Central Michigan
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/13/2023
|UNLV
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
Nebraska Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Oregon State
|W 84-63
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/22/2023
|Duquesne
|W 89-79
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/26/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|W 85-72
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/3/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
|12/10/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.