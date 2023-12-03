The Stetson Hatters (5-2) are favored (-7.5) to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Chicago State Cougars (2-8) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Jones Convocation Center. The contest airs on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is set at 139.5.

Chicago State vs. Stetson Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Jones Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Stetson -7.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cougars Betting Records & Stats

Chicago State has played five games this season that ended with a combined score over 139.5 points.

Chicago State's games this season have had an average of 139.4 points, 0.1 fewer points than this game's total.

Chicago State's ATS record is 4-5-0 this season.

Chicago State has been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and has walked away with the win one time (16.7%) in those games.

The Cougars have played as an underdog of +300 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Chicago State has a 25% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago State vs. Stetson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Stetson 2 40% 78.1 143.4 66.1 140.2 142.9 Chicago State 5 55.6% 65.3 143.4 74.1 140.2 142.2

Additional Chicago State Insights & Trends

The Cougars average just 0.8 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Hatters give up (66.1).

Chicago State is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when it scores more than 66.1 points.

Chicago State vs. Stetson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Stetson 4-1-0 0-0 2-3-0 Chicago State 4-5-0 1-1 5-4-0

Chicago State vs. Stetson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Stetson Chicago State 9-3 Home Record 8-0 7-9 Away Record 3-20 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-0-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 83.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 71.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-3-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-9-0

