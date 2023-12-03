The Stetson Hatters (5-2) will look to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the Chicago State Cougars (2-8) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Jones Convocation Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Stetson vs. Chicago State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Chicago State vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chicago State vs. Stetson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Stetson Moneyline Chicago State Moneyline BetMGM Stetson (-7.5) 139.5 -400 +300 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Stetson (-7.5) 138.5 -355 +270 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Chicago State vs. Stetson Betting Trends

Chicago State has covered four times in nine chances against the spread this season.

The Cougars have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Stetson is 4-1-0 ATS this season.

This season, games featuring the Hatters have gone over the point total twice.

