How to Watch Chicago State vs. Stetson on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Chicago State Cougars (2-8) aim to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Stetson Hatters (5-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Jones Convocation Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Chicago State vs. Stetson Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Chicago State Stats Insights
- This season, the Cougars have a 39.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 38% of shots the Hatters' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Chicago State shoots better than 38% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.
- The Cougars are the 352nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hatters sit at 52nd.
- The 65.3 points per game the Cougars average are the same as the Hatters allow.
- When Chicago State totals more than 66.1 points, it is 2-3.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Chicago State Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, Chicago State is posting 9.5 more points per game (66.3) than it is in road games (56.8).
- The Cougars are allowing 77.5 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are allowing 67.5.
- Chicago State is making 7.3 three-pointers per game, which is 2.8 more than it is averaging away from home (4.5). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 25.2% at home and 30.5% in road games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Chicago State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|UT Martin
|L 94-71
|Jones Convocation Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|L 62-53
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/30/2023
|Delaware State
|L 76-69
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|Stetson
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/10/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.