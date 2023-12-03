The Chicago State Cougars (2-8) aim to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Stetson Hatters (5-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Jones Convocation Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Chicago State vs. Stetson Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chicago State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Cougars have a 39.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 38% of shots the Hatters' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Chicago State shoots better than 38% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.
  • The Cougars are the 352nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hatters sit at 52nd.
  • The 65.3 points per game the Cougars average are the same as the Hatters allow.
  • When Chicago State totals more than 66.1 points, it is 2-3.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games, Chicago State is posting 9.5 more points per game (66.3) than it is in road games (56.8).
  • The Cougars are allowing 77.5 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are allowing 67.5.
  • Chicago State is making 7.3 three-pointers per game, which is 2.8 more than it is averaging away from home (4.5). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 25.2% at home and 30.5% in road games.

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 UT Martin L 94-71 Jones Convocation Center
11/28/2023 @ Loyola Chicago L 62-53 Joseph J. Gentile Center
11/30/2023 Delaware State L 76-69 Jones Convocation Center
12/3/2023 Stetson - Jones Convocation Center
12/10/2023 St. Thomas - Jones Convocation Center
12/13/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

