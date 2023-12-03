The Chicago State Cougars (2-8) aim to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Stetson Hatters (5-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Jones Convocation Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Chicago State vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chicago State Stats Insights

This season, the Cougars have a 39.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 38% of shots the Hatters' opponents have knocked down.

In games Chicago State shoots better than 38% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.

The Cougars are the 352nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hatters sit at 52nd.

The 65.3 points per game the Cougars average are the same as the Hatters allow.

When Chicago State totals more than 66.1 points, it is 2-3.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Chicago State is posting 9.5 more points per game (66.3) than it is in road games (56.8).

The Cougars are allowing 77.5 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are allowing 67.5.

Chicago State is making 7.3 three-pointers per game, which is 2.8 more than it is averaging away from home (4.5). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 25.2% at home and 30.5% in road games.

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule