How to Watch TCU vs. Georgetown on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) will aim to extend a six-game win streak when they visit the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Hoyas have won four games in a row.
TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
TCU Stats Insights
- The Horned Frogs make 53.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.1 percentage points higher than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
- TCU is 6-0 when it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.
- The Horned Frogs are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoyas sit at 74th.
- The Horned Frogs average 93 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 71.3 the Hoyas allow.
- When TCU puts up more than 71.3 points, it is 6-0.
Georgetown Stats Insights
- The Hoyas' 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have given up to their opponents (41.6%).
- Georgetown is 4-0 when it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.
- The Hoyas are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs sit at 140th.
- The Hoyas put up an average of 78.4 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 63.3 the Horned Frogs give up to opponents.
- Georgetown has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 93 points.
TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, TCU scored 5.5 more points per game (77.9) than it did in away games (72.4).
- At home, the Horned Frogs surrendered 12.8 fewer points per game (63.5) than on the road (76.3).
- When playing at home, TCU made 0.4 more treys per game (5.4) than on the road (5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (30.2%) compared to when playing on the road (28.5%).
Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Georgetown put up 70.9 points per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (69.7).
- At home, the Hoyas gave up 76 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (81.8).
- At home, Georgetown sunk 6.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged away (5.8). Georgetown's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33%) than on the road (30.4%).
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 86-52
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/21/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 93-74
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/27/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 101-64
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/9/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Dickies Arena
Georgetown Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|American
|W 88-83
|Capital One Arena
|11/25/2023
|Jackson State
|W 88-81
|Capital One Arena
|11/29/2023
|Merrimack
|W 69-67
|Capital One Arena
|12/2/2023
|TCU
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/9/2023
|Syracuse
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/12/2023
|Coppin State
|-
|Capital One Arena
