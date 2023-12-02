The Southern Illinois Salukis (3-0) will face the Saint Louis Billikens (4-1) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Southern Illinois vs. Saint Louis Game Information

Southern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)

Marcus Domask: 16.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Lance Jones: 13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Xavier Johnson: 7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jawaun Newton: 5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Clarence Rupert: 5.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Saint Louis Players to Watch

Johnson: 19.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

19.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Rupert: 9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Trent Brown: 11 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

11 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK AJ Ferguson: 13 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

13 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Jovan Stulic: 9.7 PTS, 2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

Southern Illinois vs. Saint Louis Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Southern Illinois Rank Southern Illinois AVG Saint Louis AVG Saint Louis Rank 321st 65.7 Points Scored 75.5 85th 12th 61.4 Points Allowed 71.2 214th 322nd 28.8 Rebounds 35.2 26th 345th 5.9 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 112th 7.9 3pt Made 7 219th 109th 13.9 Assists 16.5 12th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

