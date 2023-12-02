The Idaho Vandals (8-3) visit the Southern Illinois Salukis (8-4) at the Kibbie Dome on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Idaho sports the 27th-ranked defense this year (21.8 points allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking ninth-best with 34.4 points per game. Southern Illinois' defensive unit has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks sixth-best in the FCS with 15.8 points conceded per contest. In terms of offense, it is putting up 26.3 points per game, which ranks 54th.

Find out how to watch this game on ESPN2 in the article below.

Southern Illinois vs. Idaho Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Moscow, Idaho

Moscow, Idaho Venue: Kibbie Dome

Southern Illinois vs. Idaho Key Statistics

Southern Illinois Idaho 344.4 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 429.5 (19th) 281.8 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.7 (20th) 118.4 (95th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.2 (32nd) 226.0 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 260.3 (20th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (111th) 6 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (14th)

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker leads Southern Illinois with 2,543 yards on 214-of-325 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Romeir Elliott is his team's leading rusher with 79 carries for 475 yards, or 39.6 per game. He's found the end zone nine times on the ground, as well.

Lashaun Lester has been given 63 carries and totaled 350 yards with four touchdowns.

Izaiah Hartrup's 689 receiving yards (57.4 yards per game) are a team high. He has 48 receptions on 63 targets with six touchdowns.

Vinson Davis has 50 receptions (on 58 targets) for a total of 605 yards (50.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

D'Ante' Cox's 38 targets have resulted in 30 receptions for 433 yards and one touchdown.

Idaho Stats Leaders

Gevani McCoy has racked up 2,420 yards (220.0 ypg) on 191-of-288 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 165 rushing yards (15.0 ypg) on 74 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Anthony Woods has 959 rushing yards on 173 carries with 14 touchdowns.

This season, Nick Romano has carried the ball 98 times for 482 yards (43.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Hayden Hatten's leads his squad with 980 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 74 catches (out of 84 targets) and scored nine touchdowns.

Jermaine Jackson has put up a 507-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 43 passes on 50 targets.

Terez Traynor has a total of 360 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 23 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

