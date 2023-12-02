The Southern Illinois Salukis (4-2) play the Saint Louis Billikens (5-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.

Southern Illinois vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Southern Illinois Stats Insights

This season, the Salukis have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Billikens' opponents have knocked down.

In games Southern Illinois shoots higher than 43.8% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Billikens are the 292nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Salukis sit at 240th.

The Salukis average just 3.2 more points per game (75.8) than the Billikens allow (72.6).

When Southern Illinois scores more than 72.6 points, it is 3-1.

Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Southern Illinois put up 70.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 64.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Salukis surrendered 57.9 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 66.0.

Looking at three-pointers, Southern Illinois fared better at home last year, sinking 8.4 three-pointers per game with a 33.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule