Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Randolph County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Randolph County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sparta High School at DuQuoin High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: DuQuoin, IL
- Conference: Southern Ill. River-to-River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carmi-White County High School at Chester High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: DuQuoin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
