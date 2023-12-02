On Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head against the Winnipeg Jets. Is Philipp Kurashev going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Kurashev stats and insights

  • Kurashev has scored in four of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Jets yet this season.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
  • He has a 14.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets have conceded 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Kurashev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:46 Away L 5-1
11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:50 Home W 4-3
11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:38 Home L 4-2
11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 17:46 Home W 4-3 OT
11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:59 Away L 7-3
11/19/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 20:19 Home L 3-2
11/18/2023 Predators 1 1 0 19:29 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 18:39 Home L 4-2
11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:46 Away L 4-3
11/9/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 18:10 Away W 5-3

Blackhawks vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

