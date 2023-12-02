Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McHenry County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in McHenry County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
McHenry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at H.D. Jacobs High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Algonquin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodstock High School at Indian Creek High School
- Game Time: 1:45 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Shabbona, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
