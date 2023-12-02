The Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-5) will aim to stop a four-game road slide when visiting the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Joseph J. Gentile Center, airing at 1:00 PM ET.

Loyola Chicago Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Loyola Chicago vs. Eastern Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Panthers score just 2.9 fewer points per game (63.8) than the Ramblers allow their opponents to score (66.7).

When it scores more than 66.7 points, Eastern Illinois is 1-2.

Loyola Chicago has a 2-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.8 points.

The 64.6 points per game the Ramblers average are 10.2 fewer points than the Panthers allow (74.8).

Eastern Illinois has a 1-1 record when giving up fewer than 64.6 points.

The Ramblers shoot 39.1% from the field, 5.5% lower than the Panthers allow defensively.

Loyola Chicago Leaders

Sam Galanopoulos: 14.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.9 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (12-for-22)

14.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.9 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (12-for-22) Sitori Tanin: 11.0 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 44.6 FG%

11.0 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 44.6 FG% Alyssa Fisher: 11.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.1 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)

11.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.1 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35) Emma Nolan: 5.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.1 FG%

5.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.1 FG% Ali Berg: 4.4 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

