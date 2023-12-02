Saturday's game that pits the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-3) against the Harvard Crimson (6-2) at Joseph J. Gentile Center has a projected final score of 74-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Loyola Chicago, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM on December 2.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Loyola Chicago vs. Harvard Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI+

NBCS-CHI+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Joseph J. Gentile Center

Loyola Chicago vs. Harvard Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Chicago 74, Harvard 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Loyola Chicago vs. Harvard

Computer Predicted Spread: Loyola Chicago (-3.3)

Loyola Chicago (-3.3) Computer Predicted Total: 145.5

Loyola Chicago has compiled a 1-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Harvard is 4-3-0. The Ramblers are 2-4-0 and the Crimson are 6-1-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Loyola Chicago Performance Insights

The Ramblers score 69.9 points per game (275th in college basketball) and give up 70.1 (159th in college basketball) for a -2 scoring differential overall.

Loyola Chicago pulls down 30.9 rebounds per game (277th in college basketball) compared to the 30.3 of its opponents.

Loyola Chicago makes 8 three-pointers per game (123rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8. It shoots 35% from deep while its opponents hit 37.1% from long range.

The Ramblers rank 241st in college basketball by averaging 91.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 236th in college basketball, allowing 92.1 points per 100 possessions.

Loyola Chicago has lost the turnover battle by 2.1 turnovers per game, committing 13.1 (259th in college basketball play) while forcing 11 (266th in college basketball).

