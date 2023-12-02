Loyola Chicago vs. Harvard: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-3) take on the Harvard Crimson (6-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI+.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Loyola Chicago vs. Harvard matchup in this article.
Loyola Chicago vs. Harvard Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI+
Loyola Chicago vs. Harvard Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Loyola Chicago Moneyline
|Harvard Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Loyola Chicago (-6.5)
|140.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Loyola Chicago (-6.5)
|140.5
|-300
|+235
Loyola Chicago vs. Harvard Betting Trends
- Loyola Chicago has won just one game against the spread this season.
- This season, games featuring the Ramblers have hit the over twice.
- Harvard has compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Crimson and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of seven times this season.
