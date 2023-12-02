High school basketball is happening today in Kendall County, Illinois, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kendall County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lincoln-Way East High School at Oswego East High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 2

2:30 PM CT on December 2 Location: Oswego, IL

Oswego, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Waubonsie Valley High School at Oswego High School