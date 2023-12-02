Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kendall County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is happening today in Kendall County, Illinois, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kendall County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lincoln-Way East High School at Oswego East High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Oswego, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waubonsie Valley High School at Oswego High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Oswego, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
