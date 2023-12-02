Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Kankakee County, Illinois today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Kankakee County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Peotone High School at Grace Christian Academy

Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 2

11:30 AM CT on December 2 Location: Kankakee, IL

Kankakee, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Arthur Christian School at Kankakee Trinity Academy

Game Time: 2:45 PM CT on December 2

2:45 PM CT on December 2 Location: Kankakee, IL

Kankakee, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Kankakee High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 2

3:00 PM CT on December 2 Location: Kankakee, IL

Kankakee, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at St Anne High School