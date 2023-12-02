Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Kane County, Illinois. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Aurora Christian High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 2

4:30 PM CT on December 2 Location: Aurora, IL

Aurora, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

South Elgin High School at Lake Park High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 2

6:00 PM CT on December 2 Location: Roselle, IL

Roselle, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Waubonsie Valley High School at Oswego High School