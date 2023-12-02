Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kane County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Kane County, Illinois. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Aurora Christian High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Aurora, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Elgin High School at Lake Park High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Roselle, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waubonsie Valley High School at Oswego High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Oswego, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
