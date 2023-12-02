The Winnipeg Jets (12-8-2) host the Chicago Blackhawks (7-14) at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, December 2 at 3:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and ESPN+. The Jets have lost three games in a row.

In the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks have a record of 3-7-0. They have put up 28 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 38. They have gone on the power play 30 times during that span, and have capitalized with three goals (10.0% of opportunities).

Prepare for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top in Saturday's contest.

Blackhawks vs. Jets Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this game expects a final tally of Jets 5, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-275)

Jets (-275) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Jets (-1.5)

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have a 2-0-2 record in overtime games this season and a 7-14 overall record.

Chicago has earned six points (3-3-0) in its six games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Blackhawks scored just one goal in three games and they lost every time.

Chicago failed to win all six games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Blackhawks have scored at least three goals 10 times, earning 14 points from those matchups (7-3-0).

Chicago has scored a single power-play goal in seven games this season and has registered eight points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent, Chicago is 1-4-0 (two points) this season.

The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents in 15 games, going 6-9-0 to register 12 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 14th 3.27 Goals Scored 2.57 30th 9th 2.86 Goals Allowed 3.71 31st 14th 31.3 Shots 27.8 30th 5th 28.1 Shots Allowed 32.8 27th 19th 18.92% Power Play % 10.29% 31st 30th 73.13% Penalty Kill % 76.81% 21st

Blackhawks vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

