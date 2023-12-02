The Chicago Blackhawks, Jason Dickinson among them, play the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. Looking to bet on Dickinson's props versus the Jets? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jason Dickinson vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dickinson Season Stats Insights

Dickinson's plus-minus this season, in 14:49 per game on the ice, is +2.

Dickinson has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 21 games played, including multiple goals once.

Dickinson has a point in nine of 21 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In five of 21 games this season, Dickinson has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Dickinson has an implied probability of 39.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Dickinson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 25.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Dickinson Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 21 Games 4 12 Points 1 7 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.