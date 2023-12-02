Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Iroquois County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Iroquois County, Illinois? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Iroquois County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Iroquois West High School at Tri-Point High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Cullom, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hoopeston Area High School at Central High School - Clifton
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Clifton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
