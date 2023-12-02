Two hot teams hit the court when the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) host the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Scarlet Knights are 1-point favorites and put their five-game win streak on the line against the Fighting Illini, who have won three straight. The matchup has an over/under of 135.5 points.

Illinois vs. Rutgers Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rutgers -1 135.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Fighting Illini Betting Records & Stats

Illinois has played three games this season that finished with a combined score over 135.5 points.

The average over/under for Illinois' outings this season is 136.5, 1.0 more point than this game's point total.

Illinois has covered the spread twice in six opportunities this year.

Rutgers has been more successful against the spread than Illinois this year, tallying an ATS record of 4-2-0, as opposed to the 2-4-0 record of Illinois.

Illinois vs. Rutgers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rutgers 1 16.7% 70.5 148.3 55.5 114.2 135.4 Illinois 3 50% 77.8 148.3 58.7 114.2 145.8

Additional Illinois Insights & Trends

The Scarlet Knights were 13-9-0 against the spread last year in Big Ten games.

The Fighting Illini's 77.8 points per game are 22.3 more points than the 55.5 the Scarlet Knights give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 55.5 points, Illinois is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Illinois vs. Rutgers Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rutgers 4-2-0 4-2 1-5-0 Illinois 2-4-0 0-0 1-4-1

Illinois vs. Rutgers Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Rutgers Illinois 14-6 Home Record 15-2 4-7 Away Record 3-7 13-7-0 Home ATS Record 10-7-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.5 64.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.0 8-11-1 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-10-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.