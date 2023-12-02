Illinois vs. Rutgers December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Illinois Fighting Illini (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) meet a fellow Big Ten squad, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Jersey Mike's Arena. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET and is available via BTN.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Illinois vs. Rutgers Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Illinois Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Illinois Top Players (2022-23)
- Terrence Shannon Jr.: 17.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Coleman Hawkins: 9.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Matthew Mayer: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Dain Dainja: 9.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jayden Epps: 9.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rutgers Top Players (2022-23)
- Clifford Omoruyi: 13.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Cam Spencer: 13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb McConnell: 9.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Paul Mulcahy: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aundre Hyatt: 8.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Illinois vs. Rutgers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Rutgers Rank
|Rutgers AVG
|Illinois AVG
|Illinois Rank
|266th
|68.4
|Points Scored
|74.3
|115th
|11th
|61.1
|Points Allowed
|67.2
|88th
|58th
|33.9
|Rebounds
|35.3
|24th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|60th
|329th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|46th
|15.1
|Assists
|12.4
|230th
|61st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|12.5
|249th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.