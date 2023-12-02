A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) host the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Scarlet Knights are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Fighting Illini, who have won three in a row.

Illinois vs. Rutgers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini are shooting 46.7% from the field, 12.1% higher than the 34.6% the Scarlet Knights' opponents have shot this season.

Illinois has put together a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 34.6% from the field.

The Scarlet Knights are the rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini rank 41st.

The Fighting Illini put up an average of 77.8 points per game, 22.3 more points than the 55.5 the Scarlet Knights allow.

Illinois has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 55.5 points.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Illinois averaged 77.5 points per game at home last season, and 70.0 away.

The Fighting Illini allowed fewer points at home (62.1 per game) than away (69.8) last season.

Illinois drained more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.3%) than away (27.9%).

