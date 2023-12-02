A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) host the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Scarlet Knights are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Fighting Illini, who have won three in a row.

Illinois vs. Rutgers Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey
  • TV: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Illini are shooting 46.7% from the field, 12.1% higher than the 34.6% the Scarlet Knights' opponents have shot this season.
  • Illinois has put together a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 34.6% from the field.
  • The Scarlet Knights are the rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini rank 41st.
  • The Fighting Illini put up an average of 77.8 points per game, 22.3 more points than the 55.5 the Scarlet Knights allow.
  • Illinois has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 55.5 points.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Illinois averaged 77.5 points per game at home last season, and 70.0 away.
  • The Fighting Illini allowed fewer points at home (62.1 per game) than away (69.8) last season.
  • Illinois drained more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.3%) than away (27.9%).

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Valparaiso W 87-64 State Farm Center
11/19/2023 Southern W 88-60 State Farm Center
11/24/2023 Western Illinois W 84-52 State Farm Center
12/2/2023 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena
12/5/2023 Florida Atlantic - Madison Square Garden
12/9/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena

