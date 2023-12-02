The Alabama Crimson Tide are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+5.5), in this season's SEC Championship Game, where they will oppose the Georgia Bulldogs. Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on CBS. The over/under for the outing is 54.5 points.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Georgia vs. Alabama matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Georgia vs. Alabama Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Georgia vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Moneyline Alabama Moneyline
BetMGM Georgia (-5.5) 54.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Georgia (-5.5) 54.5 -230 +188 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 14 Odds

Georgia vs. Alabama Betting Trends

  • Georgia has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.
  • The Bulldogs are 4-8 ATS this season when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
  • Alabama has won seven games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.

Georgia & Alabama 2023 Futures Odds

Georgia
To Win the National Champ. +210 Bet $100 to win $210
Alabama
To Win the National Champ. +800 Bet $100 to win $800

