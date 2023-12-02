Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ford County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Ford County, Illinois today, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ford County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School at Watseka High School
- Game Time: 3:23 PM CT on December 2
- Location: St. Joseph, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.