Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Effingham County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Effingham County, Illinois today, we've got what you need below.
Effingham County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Unity High School - Tolono at Teutopolis High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Teutopolis, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marion High School at Effingham High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Effingham, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
