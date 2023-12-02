How to Watch the Eastern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-5) will try to end a four-game road skid when squaring off against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Joseph J. Gentile Center, airing at 1:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Eastern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Eastern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers put up just 2.9 fewer points per game (63.8) than the Ramblers give up (66.7).
- Eastern Illinois is 1-2 when it scores more than 66.7 points.
- Loyola Chicago is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 63.8 points.
- The Ramblers average 10.2 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Panthers allow (74.8).
- Eastern Illinois has a 1-1 record when allowing fewer than 64.6 points.
- The Ramblers shoot 39.1% from the field, 5.5% lower than the Panthers allow defensively.
Eastern Illinois Leaders
- Macy McGlone: 16.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.2 STL, 56.8 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)
- Miah Monahan: 10.8 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)
- Lalani Ellis: 10.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51 FG%
- Ellie Buzzelle: 9.3 PTS, 34 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)
- Sydney-James Desroches: 3.4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 30 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Eastern Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Nicholls
|L 63-55
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/25/2023
|Fresno State
|L 70-60
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ New Mexico
|L 81-78
|The Pit
|12/2/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Bradley
|-
|Renaissance Coliseum
|12/7/2023
|North Dakota
|-
|Lantz Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.