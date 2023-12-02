Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DuPage County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in DuPage County, Illinois is happening today, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DuPage County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Francis High School at Christ The King Jesuit College Preparatory
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: Metro Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fenton High School at Walther Christian Academy
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Melrose Park, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montini Catholic High School at Glenbard South High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Glen Ellyn, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Elgin High School at Lake Park High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Roselle, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenbard West High School at Wheaton Warrenville South High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Wheaton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
