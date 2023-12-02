Saturday's contest between the Norfolk State Spartans (6-2) and the Chicago State Cougars (0-12) at Jones Convocation Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-55, heavily favoring Norfolk State to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Cougars head into this game on the heels of a 102-47 loss to Illinois State on Thursday.

Chicago State vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Chicago State vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 72, Chicago State 55

Chicago State Schedule Analysis

This year, the Cougars are winless against Division 1 teams.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Cougars are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most losses.

Chicago State has two losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.

The Cougars have five losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, the most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Chicago State is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most losses.

Chicago State Leaders

Josie Hill: 7.5 PTS, 2.7 BLK, 39.3 FG%

7.5 PTS, 2.7 BLK, 39.3 FG% Jacia Cunningham: 12.8 PTS, 33.2 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39)

12.8 PTS, 33.2 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39) Tae'lor Willard: 9.5 PTS, 29.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44)

9.5 PTS, 29.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44) Taylor Norris: 5.3 PTS, 34.2 FG%

5.3 PTS, 34.2 FG% Evangelina Parrish: 4.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 75.0 3PT% (3-for-4)

Chicago State Performance Insights

The Cougars have a -416 scoring differential, falling short by 34.7 points per game. They're putting up 53.5 points per game to rank 328th in college basketball and are allowing 88.2 per outing to rank 359th in college basketball.

