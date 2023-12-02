Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Champaign County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Champaign County, Illinois today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Champaign County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Unity High School - Tolono at Teutopolis High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Teutopolis, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heritage High School at Chrisman High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Chrisman, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Urbana High School at East St. Louis Senior High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: East St. Louis, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeKalb High School at Rantoul High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Rantoul, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
