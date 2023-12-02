Cameron Young is set to compete at the 2023 Hero World Challenge in Nassau, Bahamas at Albany, with action from November 30 - December 2.

Looking to place a wager on Cameron Young at the Hero World Challenge this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +2000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

Hero World Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: November 30 - December 2, 2023

November 30 - December 2, 2023 Course: Albany

Albany Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Par: 72 / 7,449 yards

+2000

Cameron Young Insights

Young has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed his day bogey-free four times and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has posted a top-five score in two of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Young has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five tournaments, Young has finished in the top 20 once.

Young has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances.

Young has qualified for the weekend in four tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 32 -7 278 0 19 1 5 $3.1M

Hero World Challenge Insights and Stats

The most recent time Young played this event was in 2022, and he finished third.

This course is set up to play at 7,449 yards, 448 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Albany, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Albany checks in at 7,449 yards, 124 yards longer than the average course Young has played in the past year (7,325 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Young's Last Time Out

Young was good on the 16 par-3 holes at The RSM Classic, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 67th percentile of competitors.

His 3.87-stroke average on the 46 par-4 holes at The RSM Classic placed him in the 66th percentile.

Young shot better than 47% of the field at The RSM Classic on the tournament's 10 par-5 holes, averaging 4.60 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.57.

Young shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at The RSM Classic (the field averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at The RSM Classic, Young did not card a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.5).

Young's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at The RSM Classic were more than the field average of 7.1.

In that most recent tournament, Young's showing on the 46 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (compared to the field's better average, 3.4).

Young ended The RSM Classic bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with four on the 10 par-5 holes.

The field at The RSM Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the 10 par-5s, but Young finished without one.

