The Chicago Bulls (6-14) battle the New Orleans Pelicans (11-9) at United Center on December 2, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Bulls vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bulls vs Pelicans Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls have shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 46.0% shooting opponents of the Pelicans have averaged.

Chicago has put together a 2-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.0% from the field.

The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 14th.

The Bulls put up an average of 106.9 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 112.7 the Pelicans give up to opponents.

Chicago has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 112.7 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

At home the Bulls put up 108.4 points per game, 3.4 more than on the road (105.0). Defensively they give up 109.1 points per game at home, 8.3 less than on the road (117.4).

At home Chicago is allowing 109.1 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than it is on the road (117.4).

At home the Bulls are picking up 23.2 assists per game, 1.6 more than on the road (21.6).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls Injuries