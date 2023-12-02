Bulls vs. Pelicans December 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:19 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (6-7), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at United Center, go up against the Chicago Bulls (5-9). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSNO.
Bulls vs. Pelicans Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI, BSNO
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan posts 23.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the floor.
- Nikola Vucevic posts 14.5 points, 2.3 assists and 10.5 rebounds per game.
- Zach LaVine averages 24.5 points, 1.3 assists and 4.5 boards per game.
- Alex Caruso averages 7.3 points, 3 assists and 6 rebounds.
- Coby White puts up 9.8 points, 3.5 boards and 4 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.5 steals and 0 blocks.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- CJ McCollum generates 18 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game for the Pelicans.
- The Pelicans are getting 23.5 points, 6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Zion Williamson this season.
- Herbert Jones gives the Pelicans 11.5 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per contest while posting 0.5 steals and 2 blocked shots.
- Jonas Valanciunas is putting up 10 points, 8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He is making 50% of his shots from the field and 40% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.
- Dyson Daniels gets the Pelicans 4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while delivering 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Bulls vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison
|Bulls
|Pelicans
|107.2
|Points Avg.
|112.1
|110.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|115.6
|44%
|Field Goal %
|46.8%
|34.4%
|Three Point %
|36.4%
